See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 5th:
Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company that engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.90 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) : This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and in international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.