Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 5th:

Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company that engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.90 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) : This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and in international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

Park Hotels & Resorts has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary medical