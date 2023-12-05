See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings’ shares gained 41.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP - Free Report) : This company which is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.9% over the last 60 days.
Harpoon Therapeutics’ shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy’s shares gained 59.2% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
