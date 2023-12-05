Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings’ shares gained 41.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP - Free Report) : This company which is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.9% over the last 60 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics’ shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Centrus Energy (LEU - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy’s shares gained 59.2% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


