Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:  

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This company which is an automaker and a mobility provider, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.55 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer in all states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Everest Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Everest Group, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.01 compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

