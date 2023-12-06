Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 6th:

Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer in all states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Everest Group has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

finance restaurants