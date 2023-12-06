See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 6th:
Arcos Dorados (ARCO - Free Report) : This company which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer in all states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Everest Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
Everest Group has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Everest Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Everest Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
H&E Equipment Services (HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
H&E Equipment Services has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote
