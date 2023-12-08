We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
RGC Resources (RGCO - Free Report) : This company which, has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies in most part of Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) : This company which, operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Science Applications International (SAIC - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the leading information technology (IT) and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
BrightSpire Capital (BRSP - Free Report) : This commercial real estate credit REIT which, is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 day.
Nine Energy Service (NINE - Free Report) : This company which, provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.