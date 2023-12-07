Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company which, commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.0% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp’s shares gained 28.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


