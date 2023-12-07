See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 7th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) : This specialty pharmaceutical company which, commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.0% over the last 60 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics’ shares gained 30.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.
Viad Corp’s shares gained 28.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
