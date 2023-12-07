Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stock to Buy for December 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:  

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.19 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>

Published in

construction