Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 7th:

8x8 (EGHT - Free Report) : This company which is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

8x8 has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) : This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


