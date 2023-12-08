See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
BrightSpire Capital (BRSP - Free Report) : This commercial real estate credit REIT which, is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.56%, compared with the industry average of 11.53%.
Science Applications International (SAIC - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the leading information technology (IT) and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
