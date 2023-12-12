See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY - Free Report) : This U.K and Spain-based residential developer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) : This B2B ecommerce solutions and large parcel merchandising company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) : This specialty games and entertainment products retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
