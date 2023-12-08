See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI)
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today December 8th:
Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company that engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.7% over the last 60 days.
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.92 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This company which is a property and casualty insurer and reinsurer in all states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Everest Group has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.
M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.