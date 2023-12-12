Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

GigaCloudTechnology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) : This B2B ecommerce solutions and large parcel merchandising company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

GigaCloud has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 20.46 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

