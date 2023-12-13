Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) : This integrated biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) : This company that operates electronic marketplaces has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) : This fin-tech and software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


biotechnology finance