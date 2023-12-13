We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) : This integrated biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.9% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW - Free Report) : This company that operates electronic marketplaces has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) : This fin-tech and software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.