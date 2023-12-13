See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Griffon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Griffon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote
Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B
Amalgamated Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Amalgamated Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote
Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.54% over the last 60 days.
Dole PLC Price and Consensus
Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote
Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B
Dole PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Dole PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Dole PLC Quote
