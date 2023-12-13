Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:  

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B

Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.54% over the last 60 days.

Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12 compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B

