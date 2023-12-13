Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus’ shares gained 7.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial’s shares gained 18.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

