Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:
Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus’ shares gained 7.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Wintrust Financial’s shares gained 18.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL - Free Report) : This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company which provides commercial banking and trust services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
