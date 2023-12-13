See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This internet media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.59, compared with 33.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA - Free Report) : This company that provides printed and digital solutions to private schools carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Vasta Platform has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.31, compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StoneCo Ltd. (STNE - Free Report) : This fin-tech and software solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
StoneCo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.30, compared with 20.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
