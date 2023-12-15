We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
3D Systems Corporation (DDD - Free Report) : This company that provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This footwear, apparel, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Origin Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This chain of convenience stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.