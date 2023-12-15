Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

3D Systems Corporation (DDD - Free Report) : This company that provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This footwear, apparel, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Origin Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This chain of convenience stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


