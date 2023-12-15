Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14:

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.  

Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream Partners' shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

