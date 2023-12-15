See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14:
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Western Midstream Partners' shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
