Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Quote
Bayerische Motoren has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Quote
Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Origin Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Origin Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Origin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.52, compared with 20.92 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Origin Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Origin Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.