Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Quote

Bayerische Motoren has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR Quote

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Origin Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Origin Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Origin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.52, compared with 20.92 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Origin Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) - free report >>

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks