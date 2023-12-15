Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) : This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ - Free Report) : This online platform for legal and compliance solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

LegalZoom.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

LegalZoom.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

LegalZoom has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) : This chain of convenience stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Casey's has a PEG ratio of 2.24 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - free report >>

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>

Published in

retail