New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB - Free Report) : This photomask manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


