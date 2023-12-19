We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Photronics, Inc. (PLAB - Free Report) : This photomask manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.
Taseko Mines Limited (TGB - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.