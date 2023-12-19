See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18:
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
ACRES has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.68, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.02 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This filtration products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Atmus Filtration Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.89 compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.