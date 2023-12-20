See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) - free report >>
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) - free report >>
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
FlexShopper Inc. Price and Consensus
FlexShopper Inc. price-consensus-chart | FlexShopper Inc. Quote
FlexShopper's shares gained 49.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FlexShopper Inc. Price
FlexShopper Inc. price | FlexShopper Inc. Quote
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
Beacon Roofing Supply's shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
Fulton's shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price
Fulton Financial Corporation price | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.