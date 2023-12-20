Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper's shares gained 49.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.      

Beacon Roofing Supply's shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Fulton's shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


