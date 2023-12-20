See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) - free report >>
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) - free report >>
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus
PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.
PLDT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PLDT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PLDT Inc. Quote
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.