Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19:

PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

