New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) : This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This fiber cement building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP - Free Report) : This commercial real estate credit REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
