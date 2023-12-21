Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) : This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This fiber cement building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP - Free Report) : This commercial real estate credit REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

business-services construction finance