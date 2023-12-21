See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:
Startek, Inc. (SRT - Free Report) : This business process outsourcing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This company which provides telecommunications and digital services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.56 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) : This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Fluor Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.14 compared with 27.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
