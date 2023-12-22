Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.67, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Citizens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Blue Owl Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90 compared with 20.88 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


