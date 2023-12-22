See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) - free report >>
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) - free report >>
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.67, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Citizens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote
Blue Owl Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90 compared with 20.88 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Blue Owl Capital Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.