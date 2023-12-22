See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% the last 60 days.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Blue Owl Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% the last 60 days.
Siemens AG Price and Consensus
Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Siemens AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Siemens AG dividend-yield-ttm | Siemens AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.