Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

