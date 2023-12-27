Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group's shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.          

Deutsche's shares gained 15.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Macatawa Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Macatawa's shares gained 28.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


