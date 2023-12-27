See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group's shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche's shares gained 15.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Macatawa Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Macatawa's shares gained 28.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
