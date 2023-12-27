See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This filtration products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote
Atmus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.36, compared with 24.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Carrols Restaurant Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.44 compared with 38.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.96 compared with 49.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.