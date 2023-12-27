Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) : This filtration products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote

Atmus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.36, compared with 24.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.44 compared with 38.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.96 compared with 49.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants utilities