New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) : This data protection platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST - Free Report) : This integrated real estate investment Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


