We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus
Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Repsol SA Price and Consensus
Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus
Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT - Free Report) : This data protection platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
CommVault Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
CommVault Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote
Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST - Free Report) : This integrated real estate investment Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price and Consensus
Peakstone Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.