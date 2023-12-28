Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28:

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Modine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.92, compared with 21.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks