New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Green Plains Inc. (GPRE - Free Report) : This low-carbon fuels company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Green Plains, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Plains, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Plains, Inc. Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus
Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.