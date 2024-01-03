Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE - Free Report) : This low-carbon fuels company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

