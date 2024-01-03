We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) : This specialty finance company from the real estate sector has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%.
