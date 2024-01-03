Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dana Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE - Free Report) : This specialty finance company from the real estate sector has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 10.6%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


