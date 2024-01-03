See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) - free report >>
Global Partners LP (GLP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) - free report >>
Global Partners LP (GLP) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY - Free Report) : This probiotic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lifeway Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote
Lifeway Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.16, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lifeway Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lifeway Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
New Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.90, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
New Gold Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
New Gold Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | New Gold Inc. Quote
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) : This oil, gasoline and propane company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners LP Price and Consensus
Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote
Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.92, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Global Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Global Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.