Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY - Free Report) : This probiotic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifeway Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote

Lifeway Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.16, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote

New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote

New Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.90, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

New Gold Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

New Gold Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

New Gold Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | New Gold Inc. Quote

Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) : This oil, gasoline and propane company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.92, compared with 21.20 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) - free report >>

Global Partners LP (GLP) - free report >>

New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy