See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Sarepta’s shares gained 11.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. price | Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Wingstop Inc. Price and Consensus
Wingstop Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wingstop Inc. Quote
Wingstop’s shares gained 36.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wingstop Inc. Price
Wingstop Inc. price | Wingstop Inc. Quote
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Regeneron’s shares gained 26.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.