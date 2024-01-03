Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Sarepta’s shares gained 11.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop’s shares gained 36.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Regeneron’s shares gained 26.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


