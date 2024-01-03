Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Dutch Bros Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everbridge has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Everbridge, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

