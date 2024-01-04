Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.71% over the last 60 days.

Finward Bancorp (FNWD - Free Report) : This holding company for Peoples Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL - Free Report) : This cloud-based solutions company for accounting and finance operations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This public homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


