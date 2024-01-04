We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus
ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote
GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.71% over the last 60 days.
GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus
GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote
Finward Bancorp (FNWD - Free Report) : This holding company for Peoples Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.
Finward Bancorp Price and Consensus
Finward Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Finward Bancorp Quote
BlackLine, Inc. (BL - Free Report) : This cloud-based solutions company for accounting and finance operations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
BlackLine Price and Consensus
BlackLine price-consensus-chart | BlackLine Quote
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This public homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.