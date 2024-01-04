Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This commercial-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 250% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen’s shares gained 88.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.71% over the last 60 days.

Gitlab’s shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

