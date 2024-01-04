See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - free report >>
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) - free report >>
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) : This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ - Free Report) : This online platform for legal and compliance solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
LegalZoom.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
LegalZoom.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote
LegalZoom has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LegalZoom.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
LegalZoom.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK - Free Report) : This publicly traded lodging REIT carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
Park has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.