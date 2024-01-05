Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.87, compared with 18.82 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

