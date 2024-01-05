See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.
Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus
Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote
Dutch Bros has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 2.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dutch Bros Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Dutch Bros Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG - Free Report) : This software company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Everbridge, Inc. Price and Consensus
Everbridge, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everbridge, Inc. Quote
Everbridge has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Everbridge, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Everbridge, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Everbridge, Inc. Quote
