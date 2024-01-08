See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA - Free Report) : This life-sciences technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Akoya’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS - Free Report) : This clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Tau’s shares gained 3.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of medical insurance for cats and dogs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Trupanion’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
