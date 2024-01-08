See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG - Free Report) : This China-based online learning services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 325% over the last 60 days.
QuantaSing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.02, compared with 18.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Synovus Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Synovus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.46, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
