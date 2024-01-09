Back to top

Bear of the Day: Pfizer (PFE)

New York-based Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) markets a wide range of drugs and vaccines. Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s outlook, pushing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In addition, the company is part of the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked in the bottom 30% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Pfizer

Down more than 43% on a two-year basis, it’s been anything but fun for PFE shares following their melt-up during 2021. Still, buyers have stepped up in a big way lately, with shares up more than 13% since their 2023 low in mid-December.

While the recent price action is undoubtedly inspiring, it’ll likely be worthwhile to wait to see if positive earnings estimate revisions start trickling in to confirm the recent positivity.

The company’s annual dividend yield has seen a big boost amid the adverse price action, with shares now yielding a sizable 5.6% annually. It’s also worth noting that the company has shown a nice commitment to its shareholders, carrying a 3% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Pfizer has posted mixed quarterly results as of late, falling short of consensus revenue expectations in back-to-back releases. As shown below, the company’s top line growth has stalled amid weakening vaccine sales post-pandemic.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts and weakening sales paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.


