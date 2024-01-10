We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX - Free Report) : This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.