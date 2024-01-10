Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX - Free Report) : This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amprius Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) - free report >>

Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) - free report >>

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) - free report >>

Published in

biotechnology medical