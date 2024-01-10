See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
