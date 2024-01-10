Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Enersys PE Ratio (TTM)

Enersys PE Ratio (TTM)

Enersys pe-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Panasonic Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA - Free Report) : This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Reinsurance Group of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) - free report >>

Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) - free report >>

Published in

finance