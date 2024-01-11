We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus
ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Quote
Phreesia, Inc. (PHR - Free Report) : This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Phreesia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Phreesia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Phreesia, Inc. Quote
OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX - Free Report) : This digital health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
OptimizeRx Corp. Price and Consensus
OptimizeRx Corp. price-consensus-chart | OptimizeRx Corp. Quote
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus
Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.