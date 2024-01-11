Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR - Free Report) : This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX - Free Report) : This digital health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

medical medical-devices