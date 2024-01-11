See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus
e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 2.00 compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)
e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote
Everest Group, Ltd. (EG - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Everest Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
Everest has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Everest Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Everest Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Group, Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.