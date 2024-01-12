Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toyota Motor Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toyota Motor Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY - Free Report) : This optical solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (ESLOY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks